First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQXT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.33. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,894. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a market cap of $174.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.