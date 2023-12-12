First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $174,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FPE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 523,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,306. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.