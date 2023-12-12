First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.39 and last traded at $85.62. Approximately 21,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 36,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.
The stock has a market cap of $821.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
