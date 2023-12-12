First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.39 and last traded at $85.62. Approximately 21,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 36,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $821.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

