First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,839. The company has a market capitalization of $232.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

