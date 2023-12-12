First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FYC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,839. The company has a market capitalization of $232.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
