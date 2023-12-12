First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE FGB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 70,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,170. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.