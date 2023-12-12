Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the November 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

