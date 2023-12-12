Flow Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Flow has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $80.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Flow
Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,475,347,865 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.
Flow Coin Trading
