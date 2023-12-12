Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. CSFB cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 661,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,978. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

