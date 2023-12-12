Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Trading Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.95. 79,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 95,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $356.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,307,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.