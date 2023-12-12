Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.82

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 127052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.