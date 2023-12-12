Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Holdings Lifted by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares during the quarter. Frontier Group accounts for about 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ULCC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

