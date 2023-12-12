FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 3,540,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,932,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.