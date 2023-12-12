G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 864,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $33.90.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group
In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
