G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 864,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIII

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.