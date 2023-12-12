Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in First American Financial by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,872. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

