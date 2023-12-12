Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,775,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,905,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,494,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,614. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

