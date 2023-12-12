Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 709,670 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $5,359,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,912,000 after buying an additional 579,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. 442,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,449. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.