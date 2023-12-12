Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.43 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.23. 152,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.