Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 18,206 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 13,189,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,367,324. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

