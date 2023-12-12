Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 24,400 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $175,363. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 470,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 654.60%.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.