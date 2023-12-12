Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 3,219 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 30,433.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,882,000 after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 125.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 29,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 763,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,415,000 after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $755.70. 133,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,427. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $673.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

