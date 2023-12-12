Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 5,998 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,365,850 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

