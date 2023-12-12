Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 9,183 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.07% of Brunswick worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.50. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

