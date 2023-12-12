Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 39,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 111,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.
Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile
Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.
