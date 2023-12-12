Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Shares Up 18.4%

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) shot up 18.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.34 and last traded at $121.34. 15 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Gecina Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

About Gecina

(Get Free Report)

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.