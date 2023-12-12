Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Shares Up 18.4%

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) shot up 18.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.34 and last traded at $121.34. 15 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $102.50.
Gecina Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.
About Gecina
As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.
