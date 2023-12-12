Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $147.59 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $147.59 million and $916,502.66 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 148,251,946 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

