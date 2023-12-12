Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.61

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.61 and last traded at $59.83, with a volume of 783152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.