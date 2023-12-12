Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 26,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $711,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 601.98%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

