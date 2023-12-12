Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 3,000 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Security National Financial Price Performance
Shares of Security National Financial stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.20.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $80.24 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on SNFCA
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Security National Financial
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.