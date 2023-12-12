Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 3,000 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Security National Financial stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $80.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 177,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 2,961.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

