GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 million-$158.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.2 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.130 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

GitLab Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. 2,804,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,971. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,756 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,934. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

