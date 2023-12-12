GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.0 million-$574.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.1 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 3.1 %

GTLB traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. 2,804,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,971. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,633,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,756 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,934 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

