Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SELF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.20. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Global Self Storage ( NASDAQ:SELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Corp Tuxis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,938.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,200 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,241.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corp Tuxis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,938.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

