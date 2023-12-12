Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Up 0.1%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Golden Valley Bancshares Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.
About Golden Valley Bancshares
Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.
