Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 17.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $63,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.54. 76,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

