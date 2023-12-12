Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 2,623,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

