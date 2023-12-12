Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gray Television to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gray Television by 46.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gray Television by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,014,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,288 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

