Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Great Eagle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAHF remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. Great Eagle has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Great Eagle alerts:

About Great Eagle

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.