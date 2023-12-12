Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Great Eagle Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GEAHF remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. Great Eagle has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Great Eagle
