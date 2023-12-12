Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 65.0% in November

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $28,154.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,984,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,232.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 185,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $369,268.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $28,154.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,984,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,232.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 295,857 shares of company stock worth $590,417. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Trading Down 2.5 %

GEG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a current ratio of 23.46. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 200.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

