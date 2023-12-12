Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $451.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on Green Dot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.