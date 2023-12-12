Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 84,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 302,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Grindr Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III sold 663,480 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $417,992.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,278,806 shares in the company, valued at $45,535,647.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grindr by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 649.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 288,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

