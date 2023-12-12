Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down to $29.74

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $27.78. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 302,570 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $60,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 128.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 254.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 108,329 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $521,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

