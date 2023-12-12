Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.670-2.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Guess? stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Guess? by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 82.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

