Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in November

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Performance

HMMR stock remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Hammer Technology has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure. The company is focused on providing HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.