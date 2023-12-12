Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

HLPPY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 147,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

