Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance
HLPPY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 147,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.34.
About Hang Lung Properties
