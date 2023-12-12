Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.0 %

HROWM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.7422 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

