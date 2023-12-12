HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

HCA Healthcare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $19.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 454,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

