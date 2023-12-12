Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in November

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HDELY stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

