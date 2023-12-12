Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Update

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hempacco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hempacco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hempacco alerts:

Hempacco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPCO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,740. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Hempacco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

About Hempacco

Featured Stories

