Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in November

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 227,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Hexagon AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

