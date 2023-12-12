Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.950 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,021. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $112,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

