Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.100-9.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.8 billion-$37.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.9 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.530-2.630 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

HON traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.51. 3,093,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average is $192.75. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

